Isle of Palms Hosts Holiday Street Festival

Head down to Front Beach on Isle of Palms and kick off the holiday season island-style. The annual Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 6, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard.

This free event will feature live music, carnival rides, local arts and crafts vendors, restaurants, and a visit from Santa Claus. The Sullivan’s Island Elementary Chorus will kick off the event at 2 p.m., followed by The High 5 Band, with Haley Mae Campbell closing the festival. The city will officially light the 24-foot tree at approximately 5:30 p.m., and Santa Claus will visit with children from 4 to 6 p.m.

Throughout the event, local crafters will sell handmade gifts perfect for the holiday season. In addition to free carnival rides, attendees can enjoy face painting and more.

For more information, visit www.iop.net/recreation or call the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 843-886-8294.