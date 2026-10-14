Isle of Palms Invites Families to “Charge Into Fire Safety” at Public Safety Open House

The City of Isle of Palms invites residents and visitors to its Public Safety Open House on Friday, Oct. 16, from 4-6 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 30 J.C. Long Blvd.

With the theme “Charge Into Fire Safety,” this family-friendly event offers an opportunity to meet local first responders and learn about fire safety and prevention.

The popular rock climbing wall will return, along with a bounce house provided by 514 Jump and treats from Holy City Popcorn and Kona Ice.

For more information, visit isleofpalms.gov/event/public-safety-open-house-2.