Isle of Palms LENS Foundation Holds Fifth Annual Fundraising and Recognition Banquet

Annual event honors Isle of Palms police, firefighters, community leaders and supporters while raising funds for public safety initiatives

On May 14, the Isle of Palms LENS Foundation hosted its fifth annual Fundraising and Recognition Banquet, bringing together community members, local leaders, first responders and supporters for an evening dedicated to honoring service and strengthening support for the Isle of Palms Police and Fire departments.

LENS, which stands for Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support, is dedicated to supporting the men and women of the Isle of Palms Police and Fire departments while fostering a strong bond between the community and its public safety professionals. Through annual fundraising efforts, LENS has provided critical support for training, equipment, family wellness, hardship awards, educational scholarships and other resources benefiting local public safety personnel.

Expand Doug Mills and Ted Kinghorn at cocktail hour

The May 14 event featured a wine and cheese reception, a sit-down dinner, live entertainment and dancing. This year’s theme, “The Cheese Ball,” quickly became a crowd favorite as 12 local fundraisers competed to raise the most money in support of LENS. The winner, Lexi Kinsual, was crowned the “Big Cheese” on stage, complete with a cheese crown, mouse escort to the throne and enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

Honoring community service

Throughout the evening, LENS presented several appreciation awards recognizing individuals who go above and beyond in service to the Isle of Palms community. Award recipients included police and firefighters of the year, volunteers of the year, leadership award honorees and lifetime achievement award recipients.

An evening with Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Doug Mills

The keynote speaker for the evening was legendary New York Times photographer Doug Mills, a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner known for his work in photojournalism. Mills shared stories from his career covering national and global events, offering guests a behind-the-scenes look at the moments, decisions and experiences that have shaped his work.

His remarks on serious and historic topics were delivered with vivid detail, perspective and enough levity to make the presentation both entertaining and informative.

The evening concluded with dancing and live music by 17 South, closing out a memorable night of celebration, recognition and community support.

Expand Brunch with Doug Mills the morning of the Annual Banquet

Brunch with New York Times photographer Doug Mills

Before delivering the evening keynote address at the annual LENS Fundraising and Recognition Banquet, Mills was also the guest of honor at a LENS-sponsored brunch earlier that day.

Guests and supporters gathered for a morning of coffee and conversation, offering attendees the opportunity to speak with Mills in a more personal setting before the evening event. The brunch was hosted by Ted and Anne Kinghorn and brought together members of the LENS community, local supporters and special guests.

The intimate morning gathering served as a meaningful start to a full day of community, recognition and support for Isle of Palms public safety professionals.