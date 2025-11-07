Isle of Palms Mayor’s Race Heads to Runoff; Two New Council Members Elected

Voters on the Isle of Palms made their voices heard in the Nov. 4 municipal elections, resulting in a mayoral runoff and the addition of two new faces to City Council.

In the mayoral race, incumbent Mayor Phillip Pounds fell just short of winning another term outright, receiving 939 votes, or 48.43%, just under the 50%-plus-one threshold needed to avoid a runoff. Council member Scott Pierce finished close behind with 886 votes, or 45.69%, securing a spot in the Nov. 18 runoff. Challenger Jon Regan Walters earned 113 votes, or 5.83%.

Polls for the mayoral runoff will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at the following locations:

Isle of Palms 1A — Isle of Palms City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd.

— Isle of Palms City Hall, 1207 Palm Blvd. Isle of Palms 1B & 1C — Isle of Palms Recreation Center, 24 28th Ave.

Early voting will be held from November 12 through November 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Headquarters, located at 4340 Corporate Road, North Charleston, SC.

To request an Absentee Ballot, contact Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.

Voters also selected four members to the Isle of Palms City Council: David Cohen, Bev Miller, and incumbents Katie Miars and John Bogosian.

The full results of the Isle of Palms City Council race are as follows: