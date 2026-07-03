Isle of Palms Mayor's Message

Lot of July 4th happenings on our island – Home Decorating Contest, golf cart parade, fireworks - and around the Lowcountry. This is a big year for our country so come out and let’s celebrate together!

Our beach renourishment project is underway! There will be a lot of additional activity on our beaches this Summer. This project will be happening 24 hours a day/7 days a week. To help you plan your beach visit, we will have multiple places to get updates on the work involved so you know what to expect and where work will be taking place.

Stay informed about the upcoming beach renourishment project through these City communication channels:

The City’s dedicated beach webpage is updated regularly with the latest project information via this link: www.isleofpalms.gov/beach. The page also features:

A map of sand placement areas

Videos showing what to expect based on previous renourishment projects, and

A live tracker displaying active construction areas and project progress.

Residents can also subscribe to the City’s monthly newsletter, which provides beach project updates and other City news delivered to your email inbox, at www.isleofpalms.gov/ newsletter-sign

In addition, major project announcements, updates, and videos will be shared on the City’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Great progress is being made on our Waterway Boulevard Multi Use Path project. While this project may appear straightforward, it includes multiple locations of additional drainage infrastructure along the road and on the golf course. This project should be wrapped up in September, and this will be a great amenity for our community to enjoy for years to come.

Also, we recently completed the reconstruction of our tennis courts at our Rec Center. We’ve made many improvements here over the past few years. If you haven’t used the facility in a while, go by and check out our progress.

Wishing you all a fantastic Fourth of July and a happy 250th anniversary! Let’s celebrate our shared history, our vibrant community, and the freedom that unites us. Stay safe, enjoy the fireworks, and Happy Independence Day!

Thank you for the opportunity to serve!

Phillip Pounds, Mayor IOP

843-252-5359

ppounds@isleofpalms.gov