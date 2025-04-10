Isle of Palms Police Announce Arrest After Front Beach Robbery

Detectives with the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) have arrested a male after an investigation into a robbery and kidnapping incident.

Theron Zellars Reddy, 28, of Goose Creek, was taken into custody by IOPPD Detectives with the assistance of officers with the Charleston City Police Department earlier today. Reddy is charged with 1 count of Strong-Armed Robbery as well as 1 count of Kidnapping, and 1 count of Domestic Violence in the 2nd Degree.

On April 8th, 2025, just after 8 p.m. officers with the Isle of Palms Police Department responded to the area of 1300 Ocean Blvd. for a black male who was acting aggressive towards two females in a parked car. The victim identified Reddy as the suspect and knew him through a previous relationship. The victim also told officers that Reddy physically assaulted her and took her cell phone before he fled the scene and officers arrived.

Reddy was taken into custody in downtown Charleston and was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center shortly after. Reddy will have a bond hearing on April 11,2025.