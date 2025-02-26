Isle of Palms Police Announce Arrest in Sexual Assault of a Minor

Expand Ashton (Al Cannon Detention Center)

The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) today announced that they made an arrest in a sexual assault case involving a minor that occurred in 2019.

IOPPD said Dillon Ronald Ashton, 54, of Pimberville, OH, was taken into custody this morning and was charged with one count of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor Under 16. Ashton turned himself into IOPPD detectives at the Al Cannon Detention Center and had a bond hearing today.

IOPPD officers were notified by a member of Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center about the alleged crime after the victim came forward with information of an alleged assault that had occurred on Isle of Palms in 2019.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Isle of Palms Police Department at (843) 886-6522.

Resources are available to anyone who is a victim of sexual abuse or suspects sexual abuse to be occurring. You are asked to call the Local Rape Crisis Center (Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S.) hotline (24/7): 843-745-0144 or the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline: 800-656-HOPE (4673)