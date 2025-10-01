Isle of Palms Police Announce Road Closures for Isle of Palms Connector Run

The 2025 Isle of Palms Connector Run and Walk for The Child will take place Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 8 to 11 a.m. on Isle of Palms. The race and walk will take place with a start time of 8 a.m. This event will have an impact on some roads on the island.

The following is a list of road closures and times:

Saturday, October 4, 2025

At 7 a.m. Palm Boulevard (SC-703) will be closed between 10th Avenue and 14th Avenue.

JC Long Boulevard from Palm Boulevard to Ocean Boulevard will be closed at 6:30 a.m.

At 7 a.m. the Isle of Palms Connector (SC-517) will be closed to all vehicle traffic from Palm Boulevard (SC-703) to Rifle Range Road in Mt Pleasant S.C.

11 a.m. estimated all roads will be open to vehicles.

Any vehicle that needs to get onto or off Isle of Palms during the race must use Sullivan’s Island.

The detour will take drivers through Ocean Boulevard between 14th and 10th Avenues to bypass the section of Palm Boulevard that will be closed.

Officers will be stationed at all traffic control points, directing cars and people. Drivers are asked to use caution in the race area and expect traffic delays. Police will make updates through the Isle of Palms Police Department's Social Media channels about road closures and openings. We ask drivers to add additional time to their commutes to account for the detours.