Isle of Palms Police Announce Road Closures for LOWVELO Charity Event

The MUSC Hollings Cancer Center LOWVELO annual fundraising event will take place Saturday, November 2, 2024 starting at 5 a.m. on Isle of Palms. The 10 and 20 mile “Island Ride” will have a start time of 9 a.m. This event will have an impact on some roads on the island.

The following is a list of road closures and times:

Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 5 a.m. through Sunday, November 3, 2024 at midnight

Ocean Boulevard (south) 14th Ave going towards Pavilion Dr

Saturday, November 2, 2024

No parking on Ocean Blvd at 14th Ave going towards Pavilion Dr

Roads are expected to be open, and items removed by midnight Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Officers will be posted at intersections directing drivers to alternate routes. We ask drivers to use caution when driving in the area as this is a well-attended event with lots of pedestrian traffic, and over 1800 registered participants. All bicyclists participating in this event will be following the rules of the road while on the course. Officers will be stationed throughout the course and finish line.