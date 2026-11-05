Isle of Palms Police Announce Road Closures for LOWVELO Charity Ride

The MUSC Hollings Cancer Center's annual LOWVELO fundraising event will take place Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, beginning at 5 a.m. on the Isle of Palms. The "Island Ride" will begin at 9 a.m.

The event will affect several roads on the island. The Isle of Palms Municipal Parking Lot will be closed to public parking beginning Nov. 5 through the conclusion of the event.

The following road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect:

Thursday, Nov. 5, at 5 a.m., through Sunday, Nov. 8, at midnight: Ocean Boulevard southbound from 14th Avenue toward Pavilion Drive will be closed.

Ocean Boulevard southbound from 14th Avenue toward Pavilion Drive will be closed. Saturday, Nov. 7: No parking will be permitted on Ocean Boulevard from 14th Avenue toward Pavilion Drive.

Roads are expected to reopen, and event-related items will be removed by midnight Sunday, Nov. 8.

Officers will be stationed at intersections to direct drivers to alternate routes. Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling through the area, as the event is expected to draw more than 1,500 registered participants and significant pedestrian traffic.

All bicyclists participating in the event will be required to follow the rules of the road while on the course. Officers will be stationed throughout the course and at the finish line.