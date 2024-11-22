Isle of Palms Police Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

In its ongoing efforts to increase traffic safety on the roads of Isle of Palms, the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints Friday, November 22, into Saturday, November 23, at the following locations:

Ocean Blvd at 14 th Ave, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ave, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Palm Blvd at 10th Ave, 11:00 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“We are committed to ensuring everyone travels safely during the holiday season," said IOPPD Chief of Police Kevin Cornett. "As always, we encourage you to be responsible and never get behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence, we have zero tolerance for impaired driving."