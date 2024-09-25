Isle of Palms Police Arrest Three and Recover Stolen Vehicle

The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) today announced that they had made three arrests from a traffic stop that involved a stolen car.

The car’s driver and two passengers were taken into custody this morning at 1206 Palm Boulevard on Isle of Palms. They are charged with multiple felonies and municipal charges.

On September 25, 2024, just after 1 a.m., IOPPD officers responded to the area of the Isle of Palms Connector and Palm Boulevard for a stolen vehicle alert. Officers observed the vehicle pulling into the parking lot of the Circle K gas station, located at 1206 Palm Boulevard, and conducted a traffic stop after confirming the vehicle was stolen out of North Charleston.

Officers located tools commonly associated with property crimes, such as burglaries and vehicle break-ins, inside the vehicle and on the occupants. The seizure of various drug paraphernalia items containing cocaine residue were also recovered from the vehicle.

The driver, Ethan Santwan Simmons, 28, of Ridgeville is charged with the following:

Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Possession of Burglary Tools

Driving Under Suspension 1 st Offense

Offense Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Passenger number 1, Jordan Maciak Vernal Jacobs, 19, of North Charleston is charged with the following:

Possession of Stolen Vehicle

Possession of Burglary Tools

Passenger number 2, a juvenile, 15, of North Charleston is charged with the following:

Possession of Burglary Tools

Both adults are scheduled to have a bond hearing today, September 25th, at 10 a.m. The juvenile was transferred to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.