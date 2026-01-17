Isle of Palms Police Become Sensory Inclusive Certified

Officials with the Isle of Palms Police Department are the first law enforcement agency in South Carolina to receive the Sensory Inclusive First Responder Certification from KultureCity.

The certification process included training all staff at the Isle of Palms Police Department by medical and neurodivergent professionals on recognizing individuals with sensory needs and responding to situations involving sensory overload.

According to KultureCity, the designation “is a testament to the organization’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for individuals with sensory needs.” KultureCity’s flagship Sensory Inclusive program has been widely adopted by venues, stadiums, cultural institutions and first responders across the nation and around the world. The program provides training and resources to help staff better accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities. As a result, families and individuals can more comfortably experience and enjoy time on the Isle of Palms.

Sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads will also be available to community members who may feel overwhelmed by their environment or during emergency situations. The bags will be available at the Isle of Palms Police Department headquarters and placed in select patrol vehicles.

“With this new certification, the Isle of Palms Police Department is now better prepared to assist individuals with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible while enjoying our community,” Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said.