Isle of Palms Police Charge Four After Planned “Senior Skip Day”

Credit: Isle of Palms Police Department (Facebook)
On Friday, April 11, the Isle of Palms Police Department, in partnership with municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies, responded to a planned “Senior Skip Day” on the beach. As a precaution, additional officers and staff were present on the island to help ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.
According to the department, four arrests — three adults and one juvenile — were made that day. The charges are as follows:
- One adult charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a machine gun
- One juvenile charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol
- One adult charged with simple possession of marijuana
- One adult charged with possession of alcohol under age 21