Isle of Palms Police Charge Four After Planned “Senior Skip Day”

Expand Credit: Isle of Palms Police Department (Facebook)

On Friday, April 11, the Isle of Palms Police Department, in partnership with municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies, responded to a planned “Senior Skip Day” on the beach. As a precaution, additional officers and staff were present on the island to help ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.

According to the department, four arrests — three adults and one juvenile — were made that day. The charges are as follows: