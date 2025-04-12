Isle of Palms Police Charge Four After Planned “Senior Skip Day”

On Friday, April 11, the Isle of Palms Police Department, in partnership with municipal, county and state law enforcement agencies, responded to a planned “Senior Skip Day” on the beach. As a precaution, additional officers and staff were present on the island to help ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors.

According to the department, four arrests — three adults and one juvenile — were made that day. The charges are as follows:

  • One adult charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a machine gun
  • One juvenile charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol
  • One adult charged with simple possession of marijuana
  • One adult charged with possession of alcohol under age 21