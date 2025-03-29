Isle of Palms Police Department Achieves Prestigious CALEA Accreditation for the Eighth Time

The Isle of Palms Police Department is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) for the eighth consecutive time. This significant milestone reaffirms the department's commitment to excellence in law enforcement and community service.

The announcement was made during a formal ceremony at the CALEA conference in Garden Grove, California, on March 22, 2025, where Chief of Police Kevin Cornett and Accreditation Manager Corporal Amanda Postell were presented with the CALEA accreditation certificate by CALEA commissioners. The accreditation process is rigorous and thorough, requiring the department to meet over 100 professional standards in administration, operations, and support services.

The CALEA accreditation process involves comprehensive evaluations of the department’s policies, procedures, and practices to ensure alignment with national standards for law enforcement excellence. By receiving this accreditation, the Isle of Palms Police Department not only enhances its reputation but also ensures that it meets the evolving needs of the community it serves. This re-accreditation underscores the department's mission to provide high-quality service, enhance community trust, and maintain the highest ethical standards in law enforcement.

“This is a huge milestone for our agency and was made possible by Corporal Postell’s hard work and dedication. She was responsible for ensuring the standards were met and providing proof of our compliance,” said Cornett.

The Isle of Palms Police Department embraces the principles of transparency and community engagement and looks forward to continuing to serve the community with excellence.

For more information about the Isle of Palms Police Department and its services, visit www.iop.net/police.