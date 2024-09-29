Isle of Palms Police Department Invites Community to National Night Out Event

The Isle of Palms Police Department will once again host its award-winning National Night Out event on October 1, 2024 4:30-7 p.m. at The Isle of Palms Recreation Center located at 24 28th Avenue, Isle of Palms. The event will have information tables, static displays of emergency vehicles, handouts, prizes, and free food. Multiple organizations, government agencies, and community partners will be at this event to answer questions and meet community members.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August (Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October) natw.org.

“We are excited to invite our community to join us Tuesday for National Night Out 2024.” Said Chief of Police Kevin Cornett. “Building a strong relationship between the Isle of Palms Police Department and the community we serve is essential for creating trust and ensuring public safety” Cornett said.