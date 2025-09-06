Isle of Palms Police Department to Host 2025 National Night Out

The Isle of Palms Police Department invites the community to join them for the 2025 National Night Out celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.

National Night Out is an annual campaign celebrated across the United States to foster strong relationships between law enforcement and the community, with the goal of creating safer, more caring neighborhoods.

“We’re excited to host National Night Out on Oct. 7 at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center,” said Chief Kevin Cornett. “This event is all about bringing neighbors and officers together to build trust, strengthen relationships, and celebrate the partnerships that keep our community safe. We look forward to connecting with residents and continuing to grow the strong bonds that make Isle of Palms such a special place to live and work.”

The evening will feature opportunities for residents to meet local police officers, explore public safety vehicles, enjoy free food and drinks, participate in family-friendly activities, and connect with community organizations.

National Night Out has been recognized nationwide since 1984, with millions of neighbors in thousands of communities taking part each year.

For more information, contact Corporal Amanda Postell at apostell@iop.net or 843-886-6522.