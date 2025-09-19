Isle of Palms Police Offer Tips for a Safe Halloween

Halloween is here, and the Isle of Palms Police Department wants to make sure families enjoy the treats while avoiding the tricks. Officers are reminding residents and visitors to keep safety in mind as children head out for an evening of trick-or-treating.

Here are some essential tips to ensure a fun and safe Halloween:

Stick to familiar routes. When trick-or-treating, choose well-lit streets in areas you know. Avoid shortcuts through unfamiliar neighborhoods. Be seen and be safe. Wear reflective attire, carry a flashlight, or add reflective tape to costumes to increase visibility to motorists. Trick-or-treat in groups. Going out with friends or family is safer than going alone. Always look out for one another. Follow the porch light rule. Only approach houses with porch lights on. This indicates they are participating in Halloween and welcoming trick-or-treaters. Practice fire safety. Place jack-o'-lanterns with candles away from curtains or other flammable materials. Consider using battery-operated LED lights as a safer alternative. Watch for children on the move. Motorists should take extra time at intersections, medians, and curbs. Children may be excited and unpredictable. Drivers, slow down. Popular trick-or-treating hours are between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m. Be especially cautious in residential neighborhoods. See something, say something. Isle of Palms police officers will be on patrol and ready to respond to reports of suspicious activity.

Parents and guardians can find more helpful safety tips at www.safekids.org

“Our top priority is keeping families safe,” said Chief Kevin Cornett of the Isle of Palms Police Department. “By following these guidelines, we can ensure Halloween is fun, memorable, and safe for everyone.”

The Isle of Palms Police Department wishes the community a safe and happy Halloween.

-Sergeant Matthew R. Storen