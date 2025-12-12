Isle of Palms Police Urge Safe Driving During Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, officers expect an increase in DUI-related crimes as people attend holiday parties and gatherings during Christmas and into the new year. Charges for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs are serious and can have life-altering consequences. The average DUI charge can result in fines and fees exceeding $10,000. Offenders may spend the night in jail, receive a criminal record, and possibly lose their vehicle and driver’s license. The most severe consequence of a DUI is the risk of serious bodily injury or death to yourself, your passengers or others.

The men and women of the Isle of Palms Police Department want everyone to enjoy the holiday season safely. Never drive while intoxicated. If you have been drinking, it is best to assume you are over the legal limit of 0.08. If you are concerned about the person driving you home, do not get in the vehicle. Try to talk to them about the dangers of impaired driving, but most importantly, protect yourself and do not get in the vehicle. Contact 911 if necessary.

Additional safety tips to help avoid a costly DUI charge include planning a ride home using a ride-share service or taxi, keeping a charged cell phone, and letting friends and family know where you will be and when you plan to leave. You can also check with your insurance company to see if it participates in a tow service program for intoxicated drivers, which allows your vehicle to be towed home without being driven.

Law enforcement agencies across the state will be enforcing DUI laws during the holiday period and have zero tolerance for these violations. Please be safe and have a plan.