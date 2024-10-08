Isle of Palms Provides Important Info Ahead of Hurricane Milton

The City of Isle of Palms today provided the following Hurricane Milton update:

1:30 p.m., October 8, 2024

The City of Isle of Palms is closely monitoring the storm and the potential impacts to our area. City staff are working to ensure buildings and facilities are secured, all necessary equipment and resources are on hand and operational, and essential & public safety personnel are on standby.

Weather Update:

Hurricane Milton is a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. The storm is expected to make landfall along the west-central coast of Florida, along the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday night into Thursday.

Charleston County is under a Tropical Storm Watch. Although South Carolina is not directly in the path of Hurricane Milton, the storm is anticipated to impact the South Carolina coast.

Peak wind forecast for our area is sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Potential 1-3 feet of storm surge. Window of concern is Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning, which will coincide with high tides on Thursday afternoon predicted at 8.2”.

Rainfall: No significant rainfall forecasted. Tidal flooding is likely in low-lying areas.

City Operations:

Stormwater management team has been clearing ditches and storm drains and is deploying pumps and hoses in flood-prone areas around the island.

IOPPD will pre-deploy barricades to facilitate road closures if flooding conditions warrant it.

Trash barrels on the beach and along Front Beach will be removed on Wednesday in anticipation of high tides and storm surge.

Suggested Preparations:

Do not drive around barricades or through standing water.

﻿Residents in flood prone areas are encouraged to move vehicles to higher ground.

Ensure you have an emergency kit with essential supplies, including water, food, medication and first aid. Keep your mobile devices charged and have a battery powered radio for updates.

Residents should continue to monitor weather updates from the National Hurricane Center and local news.

Sign up to receive text alerts from the City through Sunnie, an AI virtual assistant, by texting “Hello” to 877-607-6467.

Important Phone Numbers:

For Police and Fire emergencies, please call 911.

Isle of Palms Police non-emergency: 843-886-6522.

Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission: 843-886-6148.

Dominion Energy Customer Service: 1-800-251-7234

Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465

Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083

Power Outages: 1-888-333-4465

Note: Please do not call 911 to report power outages

Additional Resources: