Isle of Palms Provides Update on Hurricane Helene

The following is from the City of Isle of Palms:

The City of Isle of Palms is closely monitoring the storm and the potential impacts to our area.

Weather Update:

Charleston County is under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Tornado Watch.

Increased threat of tornados beginning today at noon and continuing through the night and into early Friday.

Total rainfall potential of up to 4 inches of rain.

Strong wind gusts of 39 MPH are possible. Highest winds could occur around midnight.

High tide is predicted at 7.3 ft at 4:00 p.m. Thursday and 7.1 ft 4:00 a.m. on Friday.

City Operations:

The city is continuing normal operations until further notice.

Stormwater management team has deployed pumps and hoses in flood-prone areas around the island.

IOPPD has pre-deployed barricades to facilitate road closures if flooding conditions warrant it.

Trash barrels on the beach and along Front Beach have been emptied and removed.

Suggested Preparations:

Do not drive around barricades or through standing water.

Residents should continue to monitor local weather forecasts and prepare now.

Sign up to receive text alerts from the City through Sunnie, an AI virtual assistant, by texting “Hello” to 877-607-6467.

Important Phone Numbers:

For Police and Fire emergencies, please call 911.

Isle of Palms Police non-emergency: 843-886-6522.

Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission: 843-886-6148.

Dominion Energy Customer Service: 1-800-251-7234

Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465

Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083

Power Outages: 1-888-333-4465

Note: Please do not call 911 to report power outages

Additional Resources: