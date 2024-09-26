Isle of Palms Provides Update on Hurricane Helene

The following is from the City of Isle of Palms:
The City of Isle of Palms is closely monitoring the storm and the potential impacts to our area.
Weather Update:
- Charleston County is under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Tornado Watch.
- Increased threat of tornados beginning today at noon and continuing through the night and into early Friday.
- Total rainfall potential of up to 4 inches of rain.
- Strong wind gusts of 39 MPH are possible. Highest winds could occur around midnight.
- High tide is predicted at 7.3 ft at 4:00 p.m. Thursday and 7.1 ft 4:00 a.m. on Friday.
City Operations:
- The city is continuing normal operations until further notice.
- Stormwater management team has deployed pumps and hoses in flood-prone areas around the island.
- IOPPD has pre-deployed barricades to facilitate road closures if flooding conditions warrant it.
- Trash barrels on the beach and along Front Beach have been emptied and removed.
Suggested Preparations:
- Do not drive around barricades or through standing water.
- Residents should continue to monitor local weather forecasts and prepare now.
- Sign up to receive text alerts from the City through Sunnie, an AI virtual assistant, by texting “Hello” to 877-607-6467.
Important Phone Numbers:
- For Police and Fire emergencies, please call 911.
- Isle of Palms Police non-emergency: 843-886-6522.
- Isle of Palms Water and Sewer Commission: 843-886-6148.
- Dominion Energy Customer Service: 1-800-251-7234
- Downed/Sparking Lines: 1-888-333-4465
- Gas Leaks: 1-800-815-0083
- Power Outages: 1-888-333-4465
Note: Please do not call 911 to report power outages
