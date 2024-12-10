Isle of Palms Recreation Department Announces 2025 Free Speaker Series

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will kick off the 2025 Free Speaker Series on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m. with Medications, Vaccinations, Supplements, Insurance, Oh My! presented by Joe Gandy, pharmacist at Delta Pharmacy on the Isle of Palms. The program is free to all residents and visitors. The series will take a summer break and resume in September.

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule:

Medications, Vaccinations, Supplements, Insurance, Oh My!

Joe Gandy, pharmacist, Delta Pharmacy, Isle of Palms

Tuesday, Jan. 7, 11 a.m.

Navigating the College Admissions Process

Lisa Gastaldi, Lowcountry College Counseling

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 5 p.m.

Design Series :

Simplify & Organize

Heidi Alexander, Everything in Its Place

Wednesday, March 12, 11 a.m.

Design on a Dime

Elizabeth Newman, Elizabeth Newman Interior Design

Wednesday, March 26, 11 a.m.

Let’s Go Birding!

Charles Donnelly, Holy City Birding

Thursday, March 27, 10 a.m.

Global Ambassador of Good Vibes

Eli Lev, singer-songwriter

Wednesday, April 23, 11 a.m.

All events are held at 24 28th Ave. For the latest events and updates, visit iop.net.