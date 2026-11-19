The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department has announced a new Farmers Edition Co-op in partnership with Brigmon Farms, offering fresh produce, meats and other locally sourced products twice a month through May 2027.

The co-op will take place on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon in front of the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.

Shoppers will be able to purchase South Carolina Certified fruits and vegetables, farm-fresh meats, eggs, quiche, butter, jams, pies, sourdough breads and other products.

Farmers Co-op Schedule

All events will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

2026

Dec. 2 and 16

2027

Jan. 6 and 20

Feb. 3 and 17

March 3 and 17

April 7 and 21

May 5 and 19

The co-op will be set up outside the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.

For more information and updates on upcoming events, visit IsleofPalms.gov or follow the city on Facebook and Instagram.