The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department has announced a new Farmers Edition Co-op in partnership with Brigmon Farms, offering fresh produce, meats and other locally sourced products twice a month through May 2027.
The co-op will take place on the first and third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon in front of the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.
Shoppers will be able to purchase South Carolina Certified fruits and vegetables, farm-fresh meats, eggs, quiche, butter, jams, pies, sourdough breads and other products.
Farmers Co-op Schedule
All events will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.
2026
- Dec. 2 and 16
2027
- Jan. 6 and 20
- Feb. 3 and 17
- March 3 and 17
- April 7 and 21
- May 5 and 19
The co-op will be set up outside the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.
For more information and updates on upcoming events, visit IsleofPalms.gov or follow the city on Facebook and Instagram.