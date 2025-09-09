Isle of Palms Recreation Department Hosts Ghostly Tide Tales

On Friday, Oct. 10, the Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host Ghostly Tide Tales from 6 to 7 p.m. Families can gather around campfires on the beach to hear family-friendly ghost stories presented by Bulldog Tours.

The event will be held at the public beach access next to the Sea Cabins on the beach. Free parking will be available during the event in Municipal Lot B.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring chairs, blankets and flashlights to find a spot near one of the fires.

For more information, visit iop.net