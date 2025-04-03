Isle of Palms Recreation Department Speaker Series to Feature Singer and Songwriter Eli Lev

On Wednesday, April 23, at 11 a.m., the City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department Speaker Series will host Eli Lev, known by his fans as the “Global Ambassador of Good Vibes!” The program is free and open to all residents and visitors. The series will take a break over the summer and resume in September.

“To me, music is an act of spirituality and service to others; it’s the reason I wake up in the morning ready to sing and uplift others,” the Silver Spring, Maryland-based artist shares on his website. “Helping people make profound and positive connections through my music is my life’s purpose.”

Lev’s releases have earned critical praise and coverage from outlets including American Songwriter, Paste Magazine, WFMZ Channel 69 News, WGRT 102.3 FM, KAMR, CBS Radio, NPR, and The Bluegrass Situation. In 2019, he won multiple industry awards, including a Washington Area Music Award (WAMMIE) for Best Country/Americana Album for Way Out West, and a grand prize in the SAW Mid-Atlantic Songwriting Competition for his single “Chasing Daylight.” In 2021, he won another WAMMIE for Best Pop Artist in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area. His album True North peaked at No. 8 on the FAI Folk Charts, and Walk. Talk. Dance. Sing. was a top 100 album on the NACC charts in 2022.

Upcoming 2025 Speaker Series Events

Wednesday, May 14, 5 p.m. Coastal Fossils—Unique Finds in the Lowcountry Barrier Island Tours

Tuesday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m. Navigating the College Application Process Lisa Gastaldi, Low Country College Counseling

Monday, Sept. 15, 5 p.m. Charleston’s Unique Fishery and How We Protect It—Plus, Seasonal Fishing Tips Barrier Island Tours

Wednesday, Sept. 24, 5 p.m. Aging Lightly—Preparing for Care in the Fourth Age of Life (Fourth Age Series I) Kathryn McGrew, Ph.D.

Monday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m. “Word on the Water”—How Healthy Are Our Waterways? Andrew Wunderly, Executive Director and Waterkeeper, Charleston Waterkeeper

Wednesday, Oct. 15, 5 p.m. Estate Planning, Trusts, the Probate Process & More (Fourth Age Series II) Joshua Hooser, Attorney at Law, Hooser Legal Counsel, LLC

Monday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m. Native Americans of the South Carolina Lowcountry Barrier Island Tours

Thursday, Nov. 6, 5 p.m. Financial Planning (Fourth Age Series III) Dimi Matouchev, CFP, CPWA, AAMS, Financial Advisor Andrew S. Ross Jr. (Drew), Financial Advisor, Edward Jones

Monday, Nov. 17, 5 p.m. Lowcountry Pirates—Their Impact on Our Waterways and Trade Barrier Island Tours

Event Details

WHEN: Wednesday, April 23, 2025, 11 a.m.

WHERE: 24 28th Ave., Isle of Palms

For the latest updates and events, visit IOP.net or follow the City of Isle of Palms on Facebook and Instagram.