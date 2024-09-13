Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Host Ghostly Tide Tales

On Friday, October 11, the Isle of Palms Recreation Department hosts the Ghostly Tide Tales from 6 pm to 7 pm. Attendees can enjoy campfires on the beach with family-friendly ghost stories presented by Bulldog Tours.

The event takes place at the public beach access next to the Sea Cabins on the beach. Free parking is available in Municipal Lot B during the event. Be sure to arrive early and bring your chairs, blankets, and flashlights to secure a spot near one of the fires.

For more information, visit www.iop.net or call (843) 886-8294.