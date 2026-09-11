Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Host Ghostly Tide Tales

The Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host Ghostly Tide Tales on Friday, Oct. 16, from 6-7 p.m.

The family-friendly event will feature campfires on the beach and ghost tales presented by Bulldog Tours.

The event will take place on the beach using the public beach access next to the Sea Cabins. Free parking will be available during the event in Municipal Lot B.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and bring chairs, blankets and flashlights to find a spot near one of the fires.

For more information, visit the City of Isle of Palms website.