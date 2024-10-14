Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Host Halloween Golf Cart Parade and Carnival

On Saturday, October 26th, the Isle of Palms Recreation Center will host a Halloween Golf Cart Parade and Carnival from 4 pm to 6 pm. Participants can register for the golf cart parade at www.iop.net. The top three decorated golf carts will receive prizes.

After the parade, everyone is invited to participate in a Halloween carnival, which will include a drive-through haunted house, children’s entertainment, food and sweet vendors, and more.

For more information, visit www.iop.net or call (843) 886-8294.