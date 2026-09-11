Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Host Halloween Golf Cart Parade and Carnival

The Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host a Halloween Golf Cart Parade and Carnival on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m.

Participants can register for the Golf Cart Parade at isleofpalms.gov. The top three decorated golf carts will receive prizes.

After the parade, everyone is invited to participate in the Halloween Carnival, which will include a drive-through haunted house, children’s entertainment, food and sweets vendors, and more.

For more information, visit isleofpalms.gov or call 843-886-8294.