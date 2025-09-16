Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Host Holiday Ornament Workshop with Mimi Wood

Expand Wood

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host a holiday ornament workshop with local artist Mimi Wood on Friday, Nov. 21, at 9:45 a.m. Participants will learn to create oyster-shell holiday ornaments and decor using a variety of techniques and accessories, making it perfect for seasonal gift-giving. The workshop fee is $5.

A special thank you to Wood for donating her time and talent to this project and many others with the IOP Recreation Department.

The event will be held at the IOP Recreation Center at 24 28th Ave.

For more info, visit IOP.net or follow the department on Facebook and Instagram.