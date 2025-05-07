Isle of Palms Recreation Department to Offer a Kids Birding Program in June

Expand Photo courtesy of Charles Donnelly

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will offer a Kids Birding Program for ages 7–12 on June 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Guided by expert birder and Holy City Birding owner Charles Donnelly, the program is hands-on and focused on providing fun, educational ways to get kids excited about birds. It includes live birding adventures to identify birds visually and by sound.

In addition to the four-week onsite program, participants will receive a 12-month Holy City Birding Kids Birding Membership. The membership introduces a new bird each month and encourages kids to get outside to look, listen and learn.

The membership includes:

A youth hat with 12 attachable bird patches

36 birding challenges

Learning cards

Bird badges

Bird achievement stickers

A completion certificate and Junior Birder Patch

For more details and to register, visit IOP.net.