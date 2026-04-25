Isle of Palms Recreation Department youth baseball underway

Expand Credit: Isle of Palms Recreation Department

The Isle of Palms Recreation Department’s youth baseball program provided excitement and competition for boys and girls this spring, with tournament play for older players scheduled for mid-May.

The “Fast Start” program for 3- and 4-year-olds and T-ball for 5- and 6-year-olds introduce children to the game, where they learn basic batting and catching skills on the multipurpose fields, along with sportsmanship. A total of eight teams, eight parent coaches and more than 60 children participated this season, with support from sponsors including DeepWater Church, the IOP Exchange Club, The Windjammer, Heavy’s Barburger, State Farm agent Jack Tankersley, Dunes Properties and IOPizza Co.

Players ages 7 and 8 build on those skills using machine pitching on the recreation center’s softball diamond. Team sponsors include the IOP Chamber of Commerce, McConnell Real Estate and Island Realty, with coaching by Guy Barnocky, John Marrs and Elliott Cox, respectively.

Teams in the 9-12 age group compete with a certified umpire calling balls and strikes, similar to Little League baseball. Scores are recorded, along with wins and losses, leading up to tournament play in mid-May.

Expand Credit: Isle of Palms Recreation Department

Through April 23, standings for the 9-12 division were:

Carroll Realty: 1-3

Culp Real Estate: 2-1-1

Heavy’s Barburger: 2-1-1

Carroll Realty is coached by Joe Grimberg, Culp Real Estate by Tony Romeo and Heavy’s Barburger by Jeff Baxter. A tournament playoff game is scheduled for May 7, with the championship set for May 11. All games begin at 5:45 p.m. Parents, friends and fans are encouraged to attend.

As the weather warms, youth lacrosse clinics and soccer camps will take place outdoors, while youth basketball, volleyball and gymnastics continue in the gymnasium and activity rooms.

For more information, visit iop.gov/Recreation.