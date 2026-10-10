Isle of Palms Recreation Department Youth Soccer

Expand Photo credit: Isle of Palms Recreation Department

The IOP Youth Soccer program kick-started in late September, providing excitement and competition for approximately 135 boys and girls from age 3 to 12, with tournament play for the older kids scheduled for early November. The “Fast Start” program for 3–4-year-olds and the next level for 5–6-year-olds introduces kids to the game, where they learn basic movements, kicking, and dribbling on our multi-purpose fields, along with good sportsmanship. A total of eight teams, eight dedicated parent coaches and their kids participate thanks to sponsor support from DeepWater Church, Heavy’s Barburger, Denise Runza/Carolina One, Younger You Aesthetics, and Signe Spine & Rehab.

Expand Photo credit: Isle of Palms Recreation Department

The 7–8-year-olds learn to improve upon those skills with both-foot dribbling, passing to moving targets, shooting and rules of the game. The teams sponsors include Heavy’s Barburger, IOP Chamber of Commerce, Signe Spine & Rehab, and Carroll Realty coached by Eric Mims, Brent Jones, Adam Young and Carrie Riddle, respectively.

The 9–12-year-old teams compete with certified referees. It’s an excellent early experience for kids who may have an interest in playing in high school or college. Scores are recorded along with wins & losses, leading up to tournament play during the first week in November.

Here’s the season recap for the first three weeks of the season:

Expand Photo credit: Isle of Palms Recreation Department

Heavy’s Barburger 9–12-year-olds are coached by Rob and Boden Hamill, IOP Exchange Club coached by Winslow and Grace Carroll, and Island Realty by Steve Beck. Games are scheduled Mondays and Thursdays at 6:30p on the main soccer field, under lights. All parents, friends and fans are encouraged to cheer their team!

In addition to youth sports, the Fall season welcomes Men’s 6 vs. 6 Soccer and Men’s 3 on 3 Basketball on Tuesday evenings, with four and six teams, respectively. Please go to isleofpalms.gov/recreation for more details.