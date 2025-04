The Isle of Paws Music Fest is set to bring the fun to humans and canines alike, at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center on Thursday, May 15, 2025 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The free all-ages event will include local dog related vendors and services including vaccines and microchipping, a dog show, food vendors, and music from local bands Yeehaw Junction and the Dave Landeo Band.

Register your furry friend for the dog show today by calling the IOP Rec Center at (843) 886-8294.