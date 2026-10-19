Isle of Palms Recreation to Host Coffee & Canines on Nov. 14

The Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host Coffee & Canines on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Bark Park, located at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.

The event invites residents and their furry friends to enjoy a laid-back morning featuring live music from Daniel Patrick and coffee provided by the Recreation Center.

The Isle of Palms Recreation Center is located at 24 28th Ave.

For more information, visit isleofpalms.gov/recreation or call the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 843-886-8294.