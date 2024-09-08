Isle of Palms Resident Celebrates 105th Birthday

Expand Kathryn Magruder (seated) celebrates her 105th Birthday with Members of the IOP Exchange Club (Credit: Pamela Marsh)

Members of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club on Aug. 29 hosted a surprise party to celebrate resident Kathryn Magruder's 105th birthday.

Magruder was born on Sept. 26, 1919, in Siler City, North Carolina. She graduated from Greensboro College in 1941. While working at Duke University Medical Center, she met her future husband, Bill Magruder, a Duke medical student. They married in 1946, and in 1947, Kathryn joined Bill in Berlin, Germany, where he was serving as a physician with the Army of Occupation.

Upon returning to the U.S., they first settled in Asheville, North Carolina, followed by a move to Durham, North Carolina, for Bill to complete a residency in psychiatry. Upon completion of Bill's training, they settled in Baltimore. Along the way, Kathryn and Bill added three children to their family: Kathy, Rachel, and Bill.

At the age of 97, in 2017, Kathryn moved in with her daughter, Kathy, on the Isle of Palms. She quickly became involved in community life. She joined the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, plays duplicate bridge, and goes to a trainer twice a week.

She is quite an inspiration to many. She and her trusted companion, Warren, can often be seen cruising around the island in a golf cart during the day or going to the Dinghy or the Refuge in the evening.

Happy 105th birthday to Kathryn Magruder!