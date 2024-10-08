Isle of Palms Resident Charlie Guss Wins Surfing Championship

Expand R.P. MESEROLL, JR. / MEZ / MEZAPIXELS DICK "MEZ" MESEROLL Credit: Dick "Mez" Meseroll, Eastern Surf Mag

Charlie Guss, a native of Isle of Palms, recently achieved a major milestone in his surfing career, claiming victory in the 2024 Eastern Surfing Association (ESA) Legends Championship.

Born and raised on the island, Guss's love for surfing began early, riding the waves with his father when he was just 4 years old. As his skills progressed, he earned a spot on the U.S. Surf Team in 2004, a turning point that led to extensive travel to renowned surf destinations like California and Hawaii.

“That year was huge for me,” Guss said. “It opened the door to living in Hawaii for about six and a half years in my 20s. Surfing there really shaped me as a surfer, getting comfortable with big waves and gaining experience in some of the best conditions in the world.”

This triumph marks a long-awaited achievement for Guss, who has been competing in surf contests since age 12 but had never secured a championship title until now, winning with a score of 12.90.

“I’ve been surfing contests for years and always did well, but when it came to major events like state or East Coast championships, I was never able to win any of those until this year when I won the Legends Division,” he said. “I had almost accepted that it wasn’t going to happen, but it finally did.”

His victory follows another recent success, having won the South Carolina State Championships earlier in the year. Despite being 41 years old, Guss feels he's surfing better than ever.

“I’m healthier and surfing better now than I ever have, and I think a big part of that is because of my kids,” he said. “My 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter love surfing. Watching them fall in love with it has made me see surfing in a new way; it’s about fun and sharing the experience with them, not just me anymore.”

The Easterns, held annually in Nags Head, a small town on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, saw a three-day delay due to stormy conditions, but when the contest resumed, the waves were exceptional.

Expand Credit: Dick "Mez" Meseroll, Eastern Surf Mag

“They had to postpone the event three days because the conditions were too rough, but when things cleared up on Wednesday, the waves were perfect—about as good as it gets for a contest,” Guss said.

He also spoke highly of Marshall DePass, the director for ESA’s Southern South Carolina district. DePass and his family have played a key role in organizing local competitions, fostering a strong sense of community among the younger generation of surfers in the area. His son, Hartley DePass, made waves at the Easterns, winning the Longboard Division with a score of 9.20, beating his closest competitor by 4.33 points.

“We’ve got such a great group of kids here who push each other to surf their best. It’s a great family scene—spending weekends on the beach, being healthy, and having fun,” Guss added.

The 2025 edition of the championships will return to Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, running from Sept. 14 to 20, offering yet another opportunity for East Coast surfers to continue chasing milestones.