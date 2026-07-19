Isle of Palms Residents Donate Tesla to Police Department

The Isle of Palms Police Department recently added a donated Tesla Model S to its vehicle fleet, thanks to the generosity of Isle of Palms residents Jeff and Melissa Polluta.

The vehicle entered service in July after being equipped with emergency lights, a siren and other necessary public safety equipment. It will be assigned to the chief of police for official department use.

The donation allows the department to return a more purpose-built police vehicle to frontline operations, helping reduce fleet mileage and potentially delaying the need for future vehicle replacements.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation from the Pollutas,” Police Chief Kevin Cornett said. “This vehicle will not only help us avoid replacing fleet vehicles ahead of schedule, but it will also serve as a great conversation starter with members of our community.”

The Tesla can be seen at community events and other official police department functions. Its addition provides the department with a unique tool to engage and connect with the public.

The Isle of Palms Police Department thanks Jeff and Melissa Polluta for their generosity and continued support of public safety in the Isle of Palms community.