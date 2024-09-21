Isle of Palms Sees Success with New Parking Enforcement Partnership

Expand Parking within 4’ of the pavement

The City of Isle of Palms recently concluded its first summer with PCI Municipal Services handling parking enforcement. This arrangement did not alter any existing parking fees or regulations but aimed to enhance overall enforcement and reduce the burden on local law enforcement.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett told the Island Eye News that outsourcing parking enforcement proved effective over the summer.

"Our personnel had a better presence on the beach, and officers were able to more proactively address traffic and criminal violations that may have been taking place," the chief explained. "Having personnel from the parking company out here freed our officers to respond faster to calls for service on the beach and around the island."

Between April 1 and Aug. 31, PCI issued nearly 7,000 citations. The most common infractions were non-payment (48%) and parking within four feet of the pavement (13%). Fines for these violations range from $50 to $100, contributing to more than $450,000 in revenue. For context, the city is expected to bring in $300,000 from all court-generated revenues for fiscal year 2025.

PCI was selected as the top contractor during the request for proposals process, primarily due to its exceptional client reviews and proximity to Isle of Palms, with an office on nearby Folly Beach. The company also highlighted its accessibility as a small business, allowing clients to reach the owner directly without layers of bureaucracy. Under the terms of its agreement with the city, PCI will retain 24% of the parking violation revenue to cover operational expenses and kiosk maintenance.

Looking ahead, the city plans to phase out many of its parking kiosks, reducing the number from 18 to just six, and transitioning to a text-to-park system for most transactions. PCI will be responsible for implementing this new technology.