Isle of Palms Selects Winners for Prestigious LENS Public Safety Awards

The Isle of Palms community is coming together once again to honor individuals who go above and beyond in their service to public safety. The LENS Community Public Safety Awards, presented by the Isle of Palms Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) Foundation, recognize outstanding members of the Isle of Palms Fire and Police departments for their exceptional dedication to community engagement and public safety.

This year’s honorees include Officer Kevin Barattini of the Isle of Palms Police Department and Firefighter Braxton Comer of the Isle of Palms Fire Department. Both have been recognized for their commitment to community public safety outreach—an approach that fosters strong relationships between public safety officials and the people they protect.

The LENS Community Public Safety Awards were established to honor public safety personnel who exceed their duties, not just in emergencies but in everyday interactions that make a lasting impact.

“These awards are about more than just recognizing outstanding service,” Mayor Phillip Pounds said. “They highlight the importance of collaboration, trust, and strong partnerships between public safety officials and the people they protect. Officer Barattini and Firefighter Comer exemplify what it means to serve with dedication, leadership, and heart.”

The LENS Foundation introduced a new nomination process this year, allowing Isle of Palms citizens and city staff to directly submit recommendations for outstanding public safety personnel. The awardees were selected based on criteria including:

Positive impact on colleagues, citizens, and the broader community

Implementation of innovative safety programs or initiatives

Strengthening of community partnerships

Efforts in crime reduction and public safety enhancement

“This award embodies LENS’ core mission of bringing the community and public safety officials closer together,” said Ted Kinghorn, director of the IOP LENS Foundation. “We are thrilled to honor these remarkable individuals and celebrate the spirit of partnership that makes our island a safer, stronger place for all.”

On May 12, 2025, Officer Barattini and Firefighter Comer will be honored at a special pre-event ceremony inside Islander 71 Restaurant from 4:30 to 5 p.m. During this pre-reception, outstanding volunteers who have demonstrated exceptional support for public safety personnel and a deep commitment to the community will also be recognized. Following the ceremony, the celebration will continue at the LENS Neighborhood Block Party—an annual event that brings together residents, first responders, and local supporters in appreciation of public service.

Locals are invited to register for the LENS Neighborhood Block Party for an evening of celebration, community, and fun—all in support of the Isle of Palms Police and Fire departments. The event will honor this year’s Public Safety Award recipients while bringing neighbors together to strengthen relationships with local first responders. Guests can look forward to live music, food stations, balloon art, jugglers, face painting, and an interactive touch tank for hands-on fun. Kids and adults alike can enjoy the hula hoop station, beaded bracelet-making, and 30-minute eco boat tours, while fire trucks and stilt walkers add to the lively atmosphere. With special favors, prize drawings, and a 50/50 raffle, the night promises to be an unforgettable community celebration. Kids under 16 attend free with an accompanying parent.

Register to attend at LENSIOP.ORG.