Isle of Palms Shooter Sentenced After Guilty Plea

The Isle of Palms Police Department announced the guilty plea of the man who shot multiple people on the beach in April 2023.

Davion Bobby Del'Shawn Singleton, 21, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and one count of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Judge Deadra Jefferson sentenced Singleton to 12 years in prison during a hearing at the Charleston County Courthouse on May 14, 2026.

On April 7, 2023, at 5:20 p.m., the Isle of Palms Police Department was making an arrest related to a physical disturbance that had occurred on the beach under the private pier. As officers were separating the individuals involved, rapid gunfire was heard. Responding officers ran toward the gunfire and located multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided immediate medical assistance, and the five victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While the events of that day will always remain with the victims, the students, the officers and everyone else exposed to the violence, the hope is that the guilty plea brings some closure to those involved.

The Isle of Palms Police Department thanked the Office of the Solicitor for the Ninth Judicial Circuit for its work on the case. The case was handled by Special Counsel Stephanie Linder.

“This case showed that violence in our community will never be tolerated in any form. From the heroic response of our officers that day, to the unwavering dedication by our detectives and partner agencies to bring everyone involved in this case to justice, we have shown that this agency will never stop working diligently to maintain public safety and foster a secure environment for all those who live, work and visit the Isle of Palms,” Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said.