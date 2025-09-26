Isle of Palms Starting Sandbag Operations at Noon Friday

The city of Isle of Palms will offer sand and sandbags for residents starting at noon today, Sept. 26, 2025.

Details:

The sand pile is located in the large municipal parking lot at 1174 Pavilion Drive, Isle of Palms.

Bags are available in the second-floor lobby of the Isle of Palms Public Safety Building, 30 J.C. Long Blvd.

Each household may take up to 10 bags.

This is a self-serve sandbag site. Residents must bring their own shovels; city staff will not be available to assist with bagging.

Officials also remind residents not to take sand from the beach to fill sandbags, as beaches will need as much sand as possible during any potential storm or flooding event.