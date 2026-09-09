Isle of Palms to Hold Ribbon Cutting for New Public Dock Eco-Education Signs

The public can learn about the remarkable ecology of tidal wetlands and waterways Oct. 1 with morning events that spotlight a set of new interpretive nature signs at the Isle of Palms Marina.

A free Stroll & Learn program organized by the City of Isle of Palms recreation staff will start the schedule at 7:30 a.m. at the Public Dock, located on the Intracoastal Waterway side of the marina at 50 41st Ave.

During the stroll, members of the Island Turtle Team, Barrier Island Eco Tours and Holy City Birding will lead participants through a new set of 14 interpretive signs that highlight the salt marsh, the Intracoastal Waterway and other components of the “Inner Coast.” Along the way, the naturalists will share their own knowledge and field related questions.

At 8:30 a.m., the City of Isle of Palms will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize the addition of the nature signs, which were installed earlier this year through the Public Dock Eco-education Project.

Similar to signs in national and state parks, the displays feature illuminating facts about seabirds, shorebirds, wading birds, fish, sharks, manatees, dolphins and sea turtles. Visitors can also learn how key elements of the salt marsh ecosystem, such as pluff mud and cordgrass, depend on each other. A subset of seven smaller “Salt Marsh Creature” signs can be viewed along the walkway from the dock to Islander 71 restaurant.

Taken together, the signs create an enjoyable outdoor classroom that’s available for free to visitors from sunrise to sunset at the Public Dock. PDF’s of the sign designs are also available as an online educational resource through the City’s website.

“While we often focus on the beach, we must also recognize, protect and celebrate the critically important salt marsh and tidal ecosystems around us,” said Laura Lovins, who chairs the City’s Environmental Advisory Committee.

Lovins and EAC member Susan Hill Smith led creation of the new interpretive signs, with support from the full committee and City staff. They collaborated with local graphic designer and illustrator Kaitlyn Hackathorn, who previously worked for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Project sponsors include The Outpost at Isle of Palms Marina, Islander 71 and Barrier Island Eco Tours.

The City of Isle of Palms includes around 840 acres of salt marsh, while the city’s marina provides a gateway to an expanse of largely protected tidal wetlands to the northeast. South Carolina is known to have the most salt marsh acres of any East Coast state, between 350,000 to 500,000 depending on calculation methods.

More than 75% of commercial and recreational fish species in the region – as well as sea turtles and some dolphins – rely on salt marshes and related estuaries. These wetlands also protect communities from flooding and storms while capturing and storing carbon 10 times faster than tropical rainforests.