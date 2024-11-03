Isle of Palms to Host Holiday Street Festival on December 7th

The annual Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 2 pm to 7 pm on Ocean Boulevard. This free event will have live music, carnival rides, local arts and crafts vendors, restaurants, and even a visit from Santa Claus.

Sullivan’s Island Elementary Chorus will kick off the event, followed by The Abbey Elmore Band and Yesterday’s Wine. The City of Isle of Palms will officially light the 24’ tree at approximately 5:30 pm and Santa Claus will stop by to visit ith children from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Throughout the event local crafters will be on the street selling some of their specialty handmade gifts that are great for the holiday season. In addition to the free carnival rides, there will be face painting and much more.

For more information go to www.iop.net/recreation or call the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 843-886-8294.