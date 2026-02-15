Isle of Palms to Host Town Hall March 26

The City of Isle of Palms will host a town hall meeting on Thursday, March 26, at 5 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.

The town hall will provide residents and members of the public an opportunity to ask questions, share ideas and raise concerns directly with members of the Isle of Palms City Council. The event was identified as a priority during the City Council’s January strategic planning session as a way to encourage open, interactive dialogue between the community and council members.