Isle of Palms VFW Post 3137 Honors David Ayers for Contributions to Golf Tournament

Isle of Palms VFW Post 3137, known as the Post on the Coast, recently presented a plaque to David Ayers in recognition of his years of contributions and donations to the Gene Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament.

This year's tournament, the 26th annual event, is the post's largest fundraiser. Money raised during the tournament supports charities and organizations, including the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, the Military Magnet Academy and homeless veteran outreach programs.

Ayers is the owner of David Ayers Lowcountry Custom Golf, which specializes in custom club fittings and swing analysis at its Mount Pleasant facility.

Pictured from left: Jim Gort, David Ayers and Charlie Missel.