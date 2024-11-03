Isle of Palms WFW Post Hosts Coast Guard for a Day of Fun and Camaraderie

Expand Credit: Pamela Marsh

On Oct. 18, the Isle of Palms Post hosted the U.S. Coast Guard Base in Charleston for a cornhole tournament. The coordinators were George Page, former VFW Auxiliary president, and Bob Patterson, current patriotic instructor for the auxiliary. Patterson served in the Coast Guard from 1976 to 1982.

Capt. Eric Jones, commanding officer of the Coast Guard Base in Charleston; Matt Kempe, executive officer; Matt Valenti, command master chief; and 68 Coast Guard members attended the day of well-deserved rest and relaxation. Alexandria Brooks, gunner's mate 1st class and morale president, was the coordinator for this Coast Guard activity. The Charleston Base and other local units were invited.

Capt. Jones stated the U.S. Coast Guard Base currently has a workforce of 260 members. The base supports 11 local tenant units, including seven major commands. The primary mission of the Charleston Base is to provide depot-level mission support functions to local operational partners. Additionally, the base supports customers regionally in northern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Charleston will eventually be the home to up to 10 major cutters and the future center of operational gravity on the East Coast. The Coast Guard broke ground in January on the former naval complex on the Cooper River, where several key projects are currently under construction.

The "Coasties" enjoyed a sunny fall day for the cornhole tournament. The Windjammer, managed by Jack Alspaugh and located at 1008 Ocean Blvd. on the Isle of Palms, provided the beautiful sandy beach. The city of Isle of Palms provided free parking.

A new cornhole set featuring the U.S. Coast Guard emblem was presented to the winners of the tournament. Bragging rights among the participants were part of the friendly competition. Following the awards ceremony, members of the VFW Auxiliary provided a luncheon of hot dogs and hamburgers.

The Coast Guard coordinator, Petty Officer Alexandria Brooks, expressed gratitude to the VFW and the Isle of Palms community for their support of the Coast Guard. She presented a plaque of appreciation to the VFW "Post on the Coast," stating, "The Coast Guard and our families are so blessed to be part of this great 'official' Coast Guard community."

For more information on the VFW and Auxiliary at Post 3137, visit vfw3137.org.