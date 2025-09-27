Isle of Palms Works to Improve Public Safety at Marina Boat Ramp By Nicole Seitz

Expand Boat ramp on Sept. 24, 2025, with reflective signs and spring bars

The Isle of Palms City Council lauded the heroic actions of Robert Heaton and Thomas “Brandon” Blackwell at its Sept. 23 meeting. Heaton received the Isle of Palms Signal 30 Award from Mayor Phillip Pounds and the city council following a recommendation from IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett.

According to Cornett, “On Aug. 23, 2025, an individual driving through the parking lot of the IOP Marina accidentally drove his vehicle down the boat ramp into Morgan Creek… Without hesitation, [Heaton and Blackwell] got into the water and worked to rescue the occupant from the vehicle that was quickly sinking… Mr. Heaton and Mr. Blackwell took actions that were truly heroic and without question resulted in saving a person from what could have been a very tragic incident.”

Video released by the IOP Police on social media shows the rescue occurred with seconds to spare as the vehicle was nearly fully submerged. Peter Giusti, a rideshare driver, had responded to a call from a patron at Islander 71 during a heavy rainstorm. At the Sept. 23 council meeting, Giusti attended alongside Heaton’s family members.

“I owe him my life,” Giusti said of Heaton. “That night I was trying to get as close as I could so they didn’t have to walk through the rain. I was going point-zero-zero-zero miles per hour and suddenly went off the ramp.”

When asked what should be done to improve safety at the boat ramp, Giusti suggested more signs, large flashing yellow lights, and a prominent white strip on the ground indicating “Stop.” “I hope you resolve the problem,” he said, “or it will happen again.”

Expand Google Maps route to Islander 71. The center segment is no longer passable.

Second Boat Ramp Rescue in One Year

The Isle of Palms Signal 30 Award is a rare designation for exceptional citizen service. Heaton’s award was only the 12th given since the program began in 2002 — and the second in a row for a marina boat ramp rescue.

Exactly one year earlier, on Sept. 23, 2024, Johnny Himmelsbach received the Signal 30 Award after rescuing a couple whose vehicle accidentally rolled down the same boat ramp. Both awards were recommended by Chief Cornett.

GPS Confusion

Currently, a Google Maps directions request for Isle of Palms Marina or Islander 71 leads to the same tract of city-owned land, which is leased by two tenants. GPS directions guide drivers along a road in the parking lot that no longer exists. Additionally, 41st Avenue appears to end at the boat ramp and water’s edge on the app.

The property has undergone renovations over the past two years, including updates to the parking lot. Historical Google Earth images show GPS directions were accurate until 2024, when the addition of a private fenced-in dry boat storage area changed traffic patterns. Today, following GPS instructions can lead drivers around the fence and dangerously close to the boat ramp.

Expand Current Google Maps GPS data points show 41st Avenue ending at the boat ramp

New Safety Measures

Since last month’s incident, the city has acted to improve safety. Two red reflective signs and white road strips were already in place, and last week two orange reflective spring bars were replaced on the dock after being damaged by vehicles.

GPS data is still outdated, but Chief Cornett has submitted corrections to Google, which are currently under review. He emphasized that drivers remain responsible for operating vehicles safely, even when using GPS. “The GPS devices should be seen as a tool to assist a driver but should not be something that a driver solely relies on for safe operation,” he said.

To further reduce confusion, Chief Cornett has worked with marina manager Scott O’Toole to install two directional signs on the boat lot fence visible to drivers leaving Islander 71: “← Boat Ramp” and “Exit →.” He also ordered reflective signs reading “Boat Ramp” with solar-powered, battery-backed flashing LED lights, which Public Works expects to install soon.

“We have taken steps to help provide drivers with signage to hopefully prevent this from happening again,” Cornett said. “We will continue to work with the team at the IOP Marina to make the boat ramp as noticeable as possible.”