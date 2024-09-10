JBF-Nominated Chef Nikko Cagalanan Pops Up at Wild Dunes Resort on Sept. 29

James Beard Award-nominated Chef Nikko Cagalanan of Kultura is teaming up with Wild Dunes Resort to host a beach bash celebrating the end of summer on Sunday, September 29th. Chef Cagalanan will bring a taste of the Philippines to the beachside barbecue with traditional whole lechon cooked on-site, Halo-Halo, lumpia and more.

To compliment the Filipino feast, Wild Dunes Lead bartender Jessica Backhus will be mixing up tropical drinks and Filipino-inspired cocktails while guests enjoy the beach and pool area and sing karaoke.

The event takes place at the Grand Pavilion North Pool at Wild Dunes Resort (5757 Palm Blvd., Isle of Palms) on September 29th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (rain or shine). Tickets are $55 and include entry to the event and access to the resort’s pool and private beach, as well as a themed reception beverage, and a serving of the lechon. Complimentary valet is also included with a ticket.

Click here to learn more.