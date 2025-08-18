John Bogosian Announces Bid for Re-Election to City Council: “Let’s Keep Our Island Moving Forward”

I am pleased to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Isle of Palms City Council. It has been my honor to serve you on the council for the past four years. During that time, I have worked to champion initiatives that protect and enhance the quality of life for residents, ensure your voice is heard on critical issues, and preserve the character of our island.

Isle of Palms continues to face important challenges that will shape our community for years to come. My priorities and commitments remain clear:

Protect the quality of life for Isle of Palms residents.

Provide strong leadership for effective governance with accountability to residents.

Keep our community safe.

Ensure management and fiscal responsibility.

Protect our natural resources, especially our beaches.

I was raised in the Midwest and earned a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from the University of Missouri, followed by an MBA from Temple University. Over a 35-year career, I served in leadership roles, including vice president/general manager, CEO and CFO—guiding and uniting teams toward shared goals and measurable results. I retired in 2023 and have applied that same leadership, strategic vision and passion for problem-solving to the issues facing the Isle of Palms.

My family and I have been connected to the Isle of Palms for many years, and we became full-time residents more than seven years ago, moving to Cameron Boulevard after 18 years in Alpharetta, Georgia. I have been married to my wife, Carol, for almost 36 years. We have three grown children and one grandson, all of whom love their time on the island as much as we do.

In the months ahead, I look forward to hearing from you, sharing my vision and working together on the priorities that matter most to our community. I respectfully ask for your support as we approach the Nov. 4 election.

Sincerely,

John Bogosian